Adobe now requires you to purchase a subscription to rotate PDF pages, which is such comically desperate monetisation. I wish they would stop investing so much time into increasingly aggressive pricing, and just fix their widespread bugs, such as After Effects not being able to render videos (which is its main purpose), or Photoshop becoming worse every year.
@suburbanyam To be fair to Adobe this is them adding an optional subscription to allow editing in Adobe Reader - a feature that wasn’t previously available. It’s not them removing and then charging for a feature that was previously free, which is how some people tried to present it.
I’m just amazed anyone uses Adobe Reader when there are so many better alternatives!
@vladh they could have also tried to improve Adobe XD rather than buy Figma for billions. Clearly they're more interested in non-competition than serving their customers.